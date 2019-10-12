Daily roundup: Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates

Imagine that for every $1,000, Money Changer A gives you US$730 (S$992.80) while Money Changer B gives you US$700. The difference is US$30. Doesn’t sound like much right? Not true... » READ MORE

2. Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2

"We only found out last month. Today marks the third month, but we still don't know if it's a boy or girl," the Hong Kong singer told the crowd in Mandarin midway through the concert... » READ MORE

3. 'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts

The video starts with Hannah (behind the camera) asking the adorable two-year-old in Mandarin to smile. Immediately, the little boy cocked his head to the side while holding up a victory sign in both hands...» READ MORE

4. Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised

The 42-year-old Malaysian quipped with a hearty laugh: "Who cares whether an actor is walking on the street in Singapore? Unless you're a K-pop star..." » READ MORE