Daily roundup: BTS' Jungkook deletes Instagram account with 52m followers — and other top stories today

1. 'I didn't need it': BTS' Jungkook deletes Instagram account with 52m followers

The power of having 52 million followers on Instagram — and Jungkook has decided he doesn't need that... » READ MORE

2. 'The s******** thing ever': Woman finds poop stains in Tanjong Pagar hotel's 'premier' room

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Omglilitv

At first, Lili Ong had no complaints with the 'premier double room' that she booked for a daycation at M Hotel Singapore... » READ MORE

3. 'Do men always have an agenda?' Zoe Tay questions Guo Liang on why men and women can't be just friends

Guo Liang (left) and Zoe Tay disagree on whether there can be a "pure friendship" between men and women. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Mediacorp

Can men and women ever really just be friends? Radio DJ Hazelle Teo brought up the age-old question... » READ MORE

4. Yay or nay? SIA trials paper serviceware in bid to go green, but public opinion divided

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Airlines

If you've sat on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) Premium Economy Class and Economy Class flight before, you're probably familiar with their plastic crockery... » READ MORE

