Daily roundup: Butcher in China gets flak for deboning lamb with his mouth — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Is that hygienic? Butcher in China gets flak for deboning lamb with his mouth

A butcher in Anhui, China, recently sparked an online debate after he was seen deboning raw meat using his mouth... » READ MORE

2. Teen tries to stab Grab driver in Kedah but gets foiled by seat belt

A 13-year-old boy in Malaysia was arrested after he attempted to stab a Grab driver with a knife on Monday (Nov 27) evening... » READ MORE

3. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow to close after 5 decades as owners are retiring

Founded in 1969, Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow has been dishing out its iconic dish for decades.

However, that has now come to an end with the owners of the hawker stall announcing their retirement... » READ MORE

4. 'I'd show them even less mercy than my parents showed me': Kelvin Tan not worried if future kids inherit blindness

Just last week, Singaporean singer and Project SuperStar 2005 runner-up Kelly Poon had her first child, a baby boy.

This had us wondering — will Kelvin Tan be next?... » READ MORE

