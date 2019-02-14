Daily roundup: Captain Marvel role made Brie Larson want to 'throw people' - and other top stories today

The cast of Captain Marvel is in Singapore for a press tour. From left: Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

1. Captain Marvel role made Brie Larson want to 'throw people'

At the Captain Marvel press conference held at Marina Bay Sands this morning (Feb 14), Brie told AsiaOne that she liked to face challenging situations and used those experiences as fuel for her acting. Brie explained that a key consideration for Captain Marvel was.... » READ MORE

2. Man jailed and fined for trying to bribe Traffic Police officer and pushing him

Photo: Pixabay

The Singaporean, Tang Joo Yong, 73, was also caught driving while under disqualification and speeding, among other offences... » READ MORE

3. Singapore Airlines pilot grounded for allowing flight attendant to sit in his seat

Photo: Pixabay

A spokesman said the flight attendant was clearing the meal trays in the cockpit and was cleaning up stains on the cockpit window. The flight attendant sat in the pilot's seat to clean the stains. Then, she requested... » READ MORE

4. UOB responds to photo of man wearing poster about his savings allegedly 'gone with the wind'

Photo: Facebook/Everyday SG

In the photo, a man can be seen wearing a poster alleging that $250,000 from his Central Provident Fund (CPF) and retirement fund is now... » READ MORE