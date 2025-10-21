Daily roundup: Chan Chun Sing on Singapore navy's new Victory-class Multi-Role Combat Vessels — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Almost like battleship Galactica': Chan Chun Sing on Singapore navy's new Victory-class Multi-Role Combat Vessels

Singapore's new multi-role combat vessels (MRCVs) are "almost like the battleship Galactica", in the 1970s science fiction series Battlestar Galactica, because their weapon systems and capabilities can be evolved as the mission evolves... » READ MORE

2. Body of 23-year-old man recovered from waters near Sembawang Park

The police are investigating after the body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from waters near the shore of Sembawang Park on the afternoon of Oct 20... » READ MORE

3. Four Star Year-End Warehouse Sale has 1-for-1 mattresses, $399 sofas and discounts of up to 85 per cent off

10.10 may be over but there are still deals coming your way with Four Star... » READ MORE

4. Emerald Hill's Hsiu Chieh-kai, Energy's Shuwei and Chen Bolin detained under suspicion of evading Taiwan military service

Taiwan authorities launched a third wave of crackdowns on draft evasion this morning (Oct 21), with well-known celebrities such as actors Hsiu Chieh-kai and Chen Bolin as well as singer Chang Shu-wei from Energy among those detained for questioning... » READ MORE