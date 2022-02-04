Daily roundup: Channing Tatum hasn't seen a Marvel movie after Gambit cancellation - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Channing Tatum hasn't seen a Marvel movie after Gambit cancellation

"Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatised," he said, adding that he swore off watching the Avengers. "I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong actress says Jet Li worse than Wang Leehom in treating ex-wife

PHOTO: YouTube screenshot

In a YouTube video posted to her account on Jan 29, the 73-year-old said: "Some people in the public have labelled Wang Leehom a scoundrel because of his [marriage scandal]. This led me to think that there a few of these guys in showbiz. One of them is Jackie Chan… The second is... » READ MORE

3. Rapist found dead below 40-storey Holland Drive block hours before court sentencing

Wong Zhun Siong was convicted of raping a drunk 18-year-old woman after approaching her in Clarke Quay last year. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A 27-year-old convicted rapist was found dead at the foot of a 40-storey block of flats at about 7am on Thursday (Feb 3), more than two hours before he was due to... » READ MORE

4. Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park is finally opening on Feb 8. Is it worth $60?

PHOTO: Genting SkyWorld, Screengrab/TikTok/ivor_xianz

Spanning a total of 26 acres, Genting SkyWorlds will house nine movie and adventure-themed zones, with 26 different rides and attractions. For some context, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) spans... » READ MORE

