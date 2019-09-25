Daily roundup: China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy

While some people looking for a change in scenery tend to hop on a plane for a holiday, one Chinese woman took things a little further — by opening the plane's emergency door for a breath of fresh air... » READ MORE

2. Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl

PHOTO: Handout

Who was more starstruck when Vicki Zhao and Li Nanxing first met a decade ago? We're not quite sure... » READ MORE

3. Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy

PHOTO: Pixabay

A woman from Suzhou province in China has blamed a condom deliveryman who arrived eight minutes later than promised and is suing him for 30,000 yuan... » READ MORE

4. Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money

PHOTO: Facebook/Jeremy Tan

Here’s a first world problem if we ever saw one — is it really worth it to upsize your favourite cup of bubble tea?... » READ MORE