Daily roundup: Chinese man hospitalised after slap from girlfriend - and other top stories today

1. Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

All's fair in love and war but one man from Guangzhou was probably not expecting internal injuries after play-fighting with his girlfriend...» READ MORE

2. Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss

PHOTO: UnSplash

We asked bosses to share with us what they think are the most damaging statements that can hurt your career and paint you in a bad light...» READ MORE

3. List shows Mahathir earns over $32,600 a month

PHOTO: Reuters

His monthly earnings are currently second only to his son, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir...» READ MORE

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market

PHOTOS: Twitter/Tim Cook, Facebook/Darren Soh

The head of the largest tech company in the world took his connection with Singaporeans even deeper, and naturally, some good ol’ local food was involved...» READ MORE