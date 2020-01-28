Daily roundup: Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/Sohu
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats

With the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak racing past 50, a Chinese internet celebrity has apologised... » READ MORE

2. ​Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Since your December-born child started preschool, his progress with learning has been slower than his older classmates... » READ MORE

3. Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level

PHOTO: AFP

The World Health Organisation, which has sometimes been criticised for its handling of past disease outbreaks, admitted an error on Monday (Jan 27)... » READ MORE

4. Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a fifth case of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore... » READ MORE

daily roundup

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
