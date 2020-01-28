Daily roundup: Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
With the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak racing past 50, a Chinese internet celebrity has apologised...
2. Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Since your December-born child started preschool, his progress with learning has been slower than his older classmates...
3. Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
The World Health Organisation, which has sometimes been criticised for its handling of past disease outbreaks, admitted an error on Monday (Jan 27)...
4. Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a fifth case of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore...