Daily roundup: Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead — and other top stories today

1. Chinese woman dies after botched fat grafting cosmetic surgery procedure left her brain dead

During the procedure Li’s face turned white, her mouth went numb, and her limbs started twitching... » READ MORE

2. Oopsie! Over 800 fans tune in to Rebecca Lim's accidental livestream that featured (almost) nothing

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca

She suddenly went live on Instagram and more than 800 fans tuned in to watch... well, nothing... » READ MORE

3. Mercedes crashes through carpark lift at Buona Vista, overturns and traps driver inside

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

While waiting for the lift to reach ground level, the car suddenly lurched forward, crashing through the lift doors, partially plunging into the elevator tower... » READ MORE

4. Picture perfect spots to catch 'sakura' in Singapore that aren't at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: NParks, Instagram/brownbutter.sg

It is possible to celebrate sakura season without leaving the country... » READ MORE

