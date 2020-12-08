Daily roundup: Clips of Demon Slayer movie leaked online by a culprit in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Clips of Demon Slayer movie have been leaked online by a culprit in Singapore, film distributor says
According to Odex, clips from the anticipated movie have emerged on social media, seemingly recorded and leaked online from attendees in Singapore... » READ MORE
2. The girl group that we want: Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Angela Ang dance for TikTok
Not convinced? Check out this video posted by Phyllis Quek of Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Angela Ang and herself dancing for a TikTok video during one of their regular treks in MacRitchie Reservoir... » READ MORE
3. True story: 'I ousted my boss and took over his job
I’d not anticipated having to work under such an ineffective leader, and after several months of waiting for things to change, I decided to take matters into my own hands... » READ MORE
4. Drone pilot goes into Clementi Forest for stunning aerial footage of its untouched greenery
If people aren’t impressed by the attention Clementi Forest has received so far, they certainly will once they see this aerial footage of the flora and fauna... » READ MORE