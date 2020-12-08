Daily roundup: Clips of Demon Slayer movie leaked online by a culprit in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Clips of Demon Slayer movie have been leaked online by a culprit in Singapore, film distributor says

According to Odex, clips from the anticipated movie have emerged on social media, seemingly recorded and leaked online from attendees in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. The girl group that we want: Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Angela Ang dance for TikTok

PHOTO: Instagram/ChenXiuhuan

Not convinced? Check out this video posted by Phyllis Quek of Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Angela Ang and herself dancing for a TikTok video during one of their regular treks in MacRitchie Reservoir... » READ MORE

3. True story: 'I ousted my boss and took over his job

PHOTO: Unsplash

I’d not anticipated having to work under such an ineffective leader, and after several months of waiting for things to change, I decided to take matters into my own hands... » READ MORE

4. Drone pilot goes into Clementi Forest for stunning aerial footage of its untouched greenery

PHOTO: YouTube/Jonathan Teo

If people aren’t impressed by the attention Clementi Forest has received so far, they certainly will once they see this aerial footage of the flora and fauna... » READ MORE