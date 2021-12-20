Daily roundup: Covid-19 ICU cases down by half, total daily cases lowest in 3 months - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Covid-19 ICU cases down by half, total daily cases lowest in 3 months
So far, there have been 26 confirmed cases of the much-mutated Omicron variant in Singapore, including two that were detected on Saturday... » READ MORE
2. Woman calls out couple who allegedly 'left condom for her to sit on' in Shaw Theatres Lido
While some netizens were equally disgusted by the revelation, one asked an important question... » READ MORE
3. Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz, declines further explanations
One comment which received 1,600 likes asked Leehom why he hasn't come out to clear Vivian Hsu's name... » READ MORE
4. We try digital fashion and see if our Instagram followers can tell the difference
What would it be like for the regular layperson who occasionally posts Instagram #OOTDs? I enlisted my colleague Jannah Zainol to try out some digital fashion pieces from... » READ MORE
