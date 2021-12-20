Daily roundup: Covid-19 ICU cases down by half, total daily cases lowest in 3 months - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Covid-19 ICU cases down by half, total daily cases lowest in 3 months

So far, there have been 26 confirmed cases of the much-mutated Omicron variant in Singapore, including two that were detected on Saturday... » READ MORE

2. Woman calls out couple who allegedly 'left condom for her to sit on' in Shaw Theatres Lido

PHOTO: TikTok/Jiaxiv

While some netizens were equally disgusted by the revelation, one asked an important question... » READ MORE

3. Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz, declines further explanations

Wang Leehom with his wife and children in a photo from 2019. PHOTO: Facebook/王力宏 Wang Leehom

One comment which received 1,600 likes asked Leehom why he hasn't come out to clear Vivian Hsu's name... » READ MORE

4. We try digital fashion and see if our Instagram followers can tell the difference

PHOTO: AsiaOne

What would it be like for the regular layperson who occasionally posts Instagram #OOTDs? I enlisted my colleague Jannah Zainol to try out some digital fashion pieces from... » READ MORE

