Daily roundup: Cuteness overload as SCDF's old fire hoses get repurposed as toys for Singapore Zoo animals - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cuteness overload as SCDF's old fire hoses get repurposed as toys for Singapore Zoo animals

Some of the hoses have been creatively repurposed as playthings and meal-dispensing toys for critters like hawks and hyenas to keep them physically and mentally stimulated... » READ MORE

2. Lee Kin-yan, nose-picking 'Ru Hua' in Stephen Chow's movies, updates on his health after suffering stroke months ago

PHOTO: Weibo

He took the opportunity to thank the people who have helped him over the past six months, which included famous Hong Kong actor Louis Koo... » READ MORE

3. Here's your chance to go glamping under the stars at Jewel Changi Airport this year end

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Imagine sleeping amongst lush greenery at Shiseido Forest Valley or waking up to the majestic view of HSBC Rain Vortex... » READ MORE

4. Mark Lee says acting in Number 1 made him feel like a 'half-boiled egg' down there

PHOTO: Instagram/marklee4444

He had to put on padding for his bum and wear stockings. He quipped: "It's tough for the bottom half of my body. When it gets warm, it feels like a half-boiled egg"... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com