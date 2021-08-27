Daily roundup: Death penalty for former top Chinese student who killed his mother to 'save her' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Death penalty for former top Chinese student who killed his mother to 'save her'

Wu Xieyu killed his mother in 2015 by smashing her head with a dumbbell, then tricked his relatives out of over 1.4 million yuan and went on the run for three years... » READ MORE

2. Very natural on screen: Rui En praises Tan Chuan-Jin on his cameo in new local drama The Heartland Hero

The veteran actress also shared that she was happy upon receiving the news of his cameo as Tan is her idol... » READ MORE

3. Korean-style street food tents, hanbok photo studios and other places to live out your K-drama fantasies in Singapore

Here are seven places where you can live out your main character fantasies... » READ MORE

4. Cheeky macaques sneak into NTU dorm rooms, munch on students' breakfast and belongings

A student saw two monkeys sitting on a window ledge, attempting to devour his drawing tablet and pen... » READ MORE