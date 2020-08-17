Daily roundup: Dog left bleeding after getting stuck in Vivocity escalator - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dog left bleeding after getting stuck in Vivocity escalator

A weekend shopping mall jaunt with his dogs went awry for one pet owner when he learnt the hard way that furkids and escalators are not a good mix... » READ MORE

2. Tiong Bahru 4-room flat with 51-year lease left sold for $1.1m

The unit at Block 43 Moh Guan Terrace in Tiong Bahru was created by joining two two-room flats. PHOTO: Google Maps

An adjoined resale flat in Tiong Bahru with just over 51 years of lease left fetched more than a million dollars this month... » READ MORE

3. Gossip mill: Hong Kong actor 'Ah Chan' Liu Wai-hung stuck in Malaysia for 7 months - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Facebook/ Father's Organic Farm

In January, 62-year-old Hong Kong actor Liu Wai-hung — better known by his nickname Ah Chan — and his Malaysian wife left their home in China... » READ MORE

4. Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia kicks off on Aug 17

Malaysian workers at a factory in Kallang arrive at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint on Aug 17, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Factory operator Nurul Hidayah Norezan was among dozens of Malaysians who made their way across the Causeway to Singapore on Monday (Aug 17)...» READ MORE