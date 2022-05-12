Daily roundup: From dragon boating to skating on stage, Temasek Polytechnic graduates find creative ways to say their goodbyes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From dragon boating to skating on stage, Temasek Polytechnic graduates find creative ways to say their goodbyes

In the TikTok video, his friends and him were sitting down on a dock in shorts and their graduation gowns, and the video transitions to them... » READ MORE

2. 'We have always been open': Hui Lau Shan outlet at Nex refutes report of the chain's exit from Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Hui Lau Shan

Fans of Hui Lau Shan may have been taken aback when a local lifestyle publication reported today (May 11) that the Hong Kong dessert chain had closed all its outlets in Singapore. However, it appears to be... » READ MORE

3. 'Took me 11 days to pen this note without crying': Sharon Au's Paris apartment burglarised but her cat waited for her

PHOTO: Instagram/Sharon Au

She wrote: "My apartment was broken into 11 days ago. April 30, 2022. They took everything I love. I have... » READ MORE

4. 'Died hearing this': Singaporean character in Thai Netflix drama triggers locals with wrong usage of 'lah'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

In the 39-second clip, the Singaporean character approaches the female lead after taking a picture of her from afar, speaking in what is supposed to be a Singaporean accent: "Hello lah... » READ MORE

