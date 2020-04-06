Daily roundup: Eligible Singaporeans to receive $300 or $600 cash payments from June 18 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Budget 2020: Eligible Singaporeans to receive $300 or $600 cash payments from June 18

As Singapore faces economic uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans will get help with household expenses... » READ MORE

2. Sex worker who allowed man into home among 5 people sentenced over Covid-19 related offences

(Clockwise from top left) Cheng Fengzhao, Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, Chng Tianxi, George Heng Seng Huat and Zahari Samat were sentenced in court over offences linked to the coronavirus outbreak. The Straits Times

A sex worker breached safe distancing measures and allowed a regular customer to enter her home during the circuit breaker period... » READ MORE

3. Via treadmill, washing machine and a toilet roll. These are some of the innovative ways people are 'travelling' now

Screengrab/TikTok/lukasgeorgas, Screengrab/TikTok/ericala01

With most countries still restricting visitors due to the coronavirus situation, it will likely be quite some time before people can travel again... » READ MORE

4. I try an easy hack to remove wax from an apple and I'm disgusted by how cloudy the water I use becomes

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. This old adage has some truth behind it as apples contain a slew of vitamins and minerals that are good for us... » READ MORE