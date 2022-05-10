Daily roundup: Ex-Super Junior idol Han Geng and actress wife Celina Jade expecting first child - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ex-Super Junior idol Han Geng and actress wife Celina Jade expecting first child

"We are 'pregnant'," said the 38-year-old, who made his showbiz debut in 2005 as part of the K-pop boy band Super Junior. Celina, on the other hand... » READ MORE

2. 'Such a Karen': Netizens lash out at woman who ranted about the 'incompetence' and 'stupidity' of 995 operator

Kaur said she called the SCDF to provide information but she got angry with the operator. PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore roads accident.com

In her post, Kaur explained that she had contacted 995 at about 2.40am after witnessing a suspected drunk driver weaving between lanes along... » READ MORE

3. PropertyLimBrothers co-founder thinks failure is a good thing, doesn't mind if his kids fail PSLE

PHOTO: AsiaOne

With how well they get on, here's something that may surprise their viewers — despite their catchy name, they're not actually... » READ MORE

4. Ayden Sng has never been to playground, says primary school was most 'painful' part of his life

In an episode of Dishing with Chris Lee, Ayden Sng shares that he never played games as a child. PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

His revelation came after host Christopher asked his three guests what they did during their childhood. "I was quite a homebody when I was young and I didn't have many friends so I mostly... » READ MORE

