Daily roundup: Family rift deepens between late tycoon Stanley Ho's daughters - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Family rift deepens over tensions between daughters of late tycoon Stanley Ho

A rift in the first family of late gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun deepened on Tuesday after his eldest surviving child distanced herself from her sister following legal action by the latter... » READ MORE

2. You can't sit with us: SDA thwarts opposition parties' hope of contesting GE together

The four parties had applied to join the Singapore Democratic Alliance in March.

PHOTO: Facebook/People's Power Party

Applications from four opposition parties to join the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) ahead of the upcoming general election have been put on hold indefinitely, The Straits Times reported... » READ MORE

3. Here's why you may not want to microwave your food in plastic containers

PHOTO: Pexels

in a recent interview with Channel NewsAsia (CNA), associate professor Suresh Valiyaveettil from the National University of Singapore warned not to let hot food sit in plastic containers for long, as chemicals could leach into the food faster at a higher temperature.... » READ MORE

4. 'A pretty face in yoga pants': Singaporean personal trainer calls out fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting

Instagram / @dinokang; YouTube screengrab

Aggrieved by the allegedly fraudulent health tips by a famous fitness YouTuber, a Singaporean competitive bodybuilder has taken it upon himself to call her out and explain why people shouldn’t be listening to her... » READ MORE