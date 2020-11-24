Daily roundup: Fans puzzled at Carina Lau's performance in Chinese TV series — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fans puzzled at Carina Lau's performance in Chinese TV series

Fans have expressed their surprise and disbelief at Carina Lau's 'young look' in the latest episode... » READ MORE

2. Singaporeans express concern over 'complicated' redemption of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

A chief concern was the "extremely complicated redemption process". PHOTO: The Straits Times

Consumers have expressed concerns that the scheme to give Singaporeans $100 worth of tourism vouchers to spend on the island may be too inconvenient for some to use... » READ MORE

3. Schizophrenia, loss of opportunity to bear child: Woman suing PUB after falling into manhole now wants $5m

According to her lawyer, Madam Chan Hui Peng believes her husband was an evil spirit and that laser beams were being shone into her condominium unit. PHOTO: The Straits Times and Chan Hui Peng

A woman who sued national water agency PUB, after she fell into a 1.8m-deep manhole five years ago... » READ MORE

4. Heap of deflated balloons to celebrate travel bubble at Hong Kong International Airport is a 2020 mood

PHOTO: Facebook/傑出關公災難

Travellers' spirits have deflated following the announcement that the air travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore have been postponed... » READ MORE

