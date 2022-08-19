Daily roundup: Fire breaks out in Aljunied flat 'due to lit candle', 13 people evacuated from the block — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Fire breaks out in Aljunied flat 'due to lit candle': 13 people evacuated from the block
A statement from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said preliminary investigations showed that the fire at a sixth-storey unit...
2. Still a goddess? Retired Taiwanese actress Joey Wong removes mask to pray, goes viral
The gorgeous Joey Wong has left such an impact on Asian viewers that nearly two decades after her showbiz retirement...
3. Throwback to 1994: Chew Chor Meng meets up with former co-star and ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai
Last night (Aug 17), local actor Chew Chor Meng shared on Instagram some photos taken with ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai in 1994...
4. Not just a standee: Eagle-eyed netizens spot Singapore's 'most handsome' policeman's cool airborne badge
We've seen him before. In front of supermarkets, retail stores and sometimes even hawker centres...