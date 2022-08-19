Daily roundup: Fire breaks out in Aljunied flat 'due to lit candle', 13 people evacuated from the block — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fire breaks out in Aljunied flat 'due to lit candle': 13 people evacuated from the block

A statement from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said preliminary investigations showed that the fire at a sixth-storey unit... » READ MORE

2. Still a goddess? Retired Taiwanese actress Joey Wong removes mask to pray, goes viral

PHOTO: Weibo

The gorgeous Joey Wong has left such an impact on Asian viewers that nearly two decades after her showbiz retirement... » READ MORE

3. Throwback to 1994: Chew Chor Meng meets up with former co-star and ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai

Chew Chor Meng and Kitty Lai, together with local actress Aileen Tan, met up after all these years to have dinner. PHOTO: Instagram/Chew Chor Meng

Last night (Aug 17), local actor Chew Chor Meng shared on Instagram some photos taken with ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai in 1994... » READ MORE

4. Not just a standee: Eagle-eyed netizens spot Singapore's 'most handsome' policeman's cool airborne badge

PHOTO: TikTok/singaporepoliceforce, Mindef

We've seen him before. In front of supermarkets, retail stores and sometimes even hawker centres... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com