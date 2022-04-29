Daily roundup: 'First, the customer must be right': Orchard Central cafe defends stance on negative reviews - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'First, the customer must be right': Orchard Central cafe defends stance on negative reviews

Accused of doxxing and shaming some of its customers, Grain Alley released a lengthy statement on Thursday (April 28) addressing the recent criticism against the cafe and its responses towards... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean flies in former Filipino maid of 27 years for sister's wedding, sending both women to tears

Kelly Chua's (in white gown) brother revealing the big surprise at her wedding (left). Kelly and her yaya (in peach) in embrace. PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Otter.totts

Get your tissues ready, this is going to be a rough one.

Singaporean Kelly Chua, who goes by Otter.totts on TikTok, probably had expected her wedding ceremony to be emotional.

But her brother, Keith Chua, somehow managed to raise the bar even higher by pulling off one heck of a surprise... » READ MORE

3. Little Mozart? Jay Chou 'shocked' to see 4-year-old son scribbling musical notes

Jay Chou (left) posted on social media a video of his son drawing musical notes. PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou's son Romeo is just four years old, but the boy appears to have inherited his father's musical genes.

On Wednesday (April 27), Chou, who is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, wrote in English on social media: "Do you guys believe in past life?" and used the hashtags #mozart and #chopin, referring to... » READ MORE

4. Fridge crawling with insects, stains on the walls and floors: Horrific state terrible tenants left HDB flat in after 3 years

TikTok user Paulineweewee's nightmare of a flat after it was rented out for three years. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Paulineweewee

There have been plenty of reports of late about rogue contractors and unreasonable landlords but in this case of role-reversal however, the landlords have become the victims.

On Tuesday (April 26), TikTok user paulineweewee uploaded a video of the HDB flat that she claimed she had rented out for three years, showing how incredibly dirty the place had become in her absence... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com