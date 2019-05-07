Daily roundup: Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Jasmine Tan
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol

A Foodpanda delivery rider is being investigated by the police and his company for allegedly duping a customer into paying cash for her food order, though she had already paid the amount via Nets... » READ MORE

2. In a first, 2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ed Chen Junyuan, 37 and Tay Miow Seng, 40, were each charged with one count of an offence under the Air Navigation Order... » READ MORE

3. Durian season coming to an end

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Those who have yet to satisfy their desire for creamy pungency had better hurry because the Penang Agriculture Department predicts that the fruits will have all fallen in another seven to 10 days... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

PHOTO: Twitter/_ang03

What the women didn't know was that a big surprise, quite literally, was lying in wait for them backstage... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
In a first, 2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit
2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit
Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident
Durian season coming to an end
Durian season coming to an end
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: 1-for-1 KFC for National Fried Chicken Day
1-for-1 KFC fried chicken tomorrow for one day only
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
&#039;Food is an offering&#039;: The real cuisine of Bali explained
'Food is an offering': The real cuisine of Bali explained
Worth queuing for: Afuri Ramen at Funan mall
Worth queuing for: Afuri Ramen at Funan mall

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33

SERVICES