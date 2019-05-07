Daily roundup: Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol

A Foodpanda delivery rider is being investigated by the police and his company for allegedly duping a customer into paying cash for her food order, though she had already paid the amount via Nets... » READ MORE

2. In a first, 2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ed Chen Junyuan, 37 and Tay Miow Seng, 40, were each charged with one count of an offence under the Air Navigation Order... » READ MORE

3. Durian season coming to an end

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Those who have yet to satisfy their desire for creamy pungency had better hurry because the Penang Agriculture Department predicts that the fruits will have all fallen in another seven to 10 days... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

PHOTO: Twitter/_ang03

What the women didn't know was that a big surprise, quite literally, was lying in wait for them backstage... » READ MORE