Daily roundup: Foreign worker allegedly slits own throat at dorm - and other top stories today

1. Foreign worker allegedly slits own throat at dorm

A migrant worker allegedly slit his throat on Sunday morning at a dormitory in Sungei Kadut. The 36-year-old was seen lying bloodied at a staircase landing in the dorm.... » READ MORE

2. 'I cannot stay silent': Student alleges Trust Yoga instructor molested her during session

PHOTO: Instagram/trust_yoga_sg

An instructor accused of sexual assault by a student has been placed on leave pending internal investigations, Trust Yoga said in a statement on Monday (Aug 3).... » READ MORE

3. Doctor runs 35km with face mask on to prove it doesn't interfere with breathing

PHOTO: Twitter/LawtonTri

Besides being able to get some fresh air after being cooped up at home all day, running or jogging also grants us the reprieve from wearing masks when outdoors — due to exemptions granted to those engaged in strenuous exercise. However, one doctor in the UK has sought to dispel the notion that wearing a mask reduces a person’s oxygen levels... » READ MORE

4. Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin to perform together in National Day Parade show

PHOTO: Instagram/ ndpeeps

We wonder why it took so long for them two to finally appear together in the National Day Parade (NDP). But this Sunday (Aug 9), homegrown singers Stefanie Sun, 42, and JJ Lin, 39 will perform the English version of their song Stay With You at the NDP evening show held in The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista... » READ MORE