Daily roundup: Former Taiwanese idol Ming Dao now a father - and other top stories today

1. Former Taiwanese idol Ming Dao, 40, now a father

Ming Dao has taken to Weibo to confirm the good news.In a post published today (June 10), he shared a photo of his baby's feet and thanked everyone for their concern... » READ MORE

2. 'Quarantined' clothes, cashless payment: How Covid-19 may change the way we shop in Singapore

Unsplash

Even before the coronavirus, people were already shopping online, with some of us receiving deliveries every other week – because well, it's often cheaper than buying at physical stores. However, shops are still essential... » READ MORE

3. 'I want to spread positivity': Meet the SAF officer who volunteered to document migrant workers' fight against Covid-19

Left: Lieutenant-Colonel Alex Chua (second from left) and Major Jonathan Ong, who are part of the Information Team for the Inter-Agency Taskforce. Right: Migrant workers at Woodlands Lodge 1.

Mindef, Alex Chua

While not in my backyard" syndrome is sadly still common in Singapore, this career soldier is countering the vitriol against migrant workers, one Facebook post at a time. Meet Alex Chua, 48, a lieutenant-colonel in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and a self-described "photography hobbyist"... » READ MORE

4. Landlord details problems faced with his tenant but netizens say he's problematic too

Facebook / Clement Chia

A disgruntled landlord has taken to Facebook to complain about a tenant who’s renting a room in his house. The situation, according to him, has gotten so bad that he has labelled the saga as ‘Nightmare from Elms Street [sic]”. Instead of garnering consolation for his post... » READ MORE