Daily roundup: Four Star is having a mid-year warehouse sale with $199 mattresses - and other top stories today

1. Four Star is having a mid-year warehouse sale with $199 mattresses and other home goods

The warehouse sale, located at Wintech Centre in Ubi, includes single and super single pocketed spring mattresses ($199), as well as queen-sized... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean family drives past JB checkpoint 'without clearance', claims Customs officer asked for $127 'coffee money'

The Malaysian Customs officer allegedly instructed Song, holding the passport (above), to give him RM200 in his passport. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

But the matter can be resolved "privately", the terrified family was allegedly told. The catch? Give the Malaysian Customs officer some 'coffee money', which is... » READ MORE

3. 'Don't disturb nature': Netizens reproach woman after she saves duck from being eaten by snake in Bukit Timah

A woman in a pink blouse is seen tossing a stick at a snake stalking a duck. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/3344520ma

In a video posted to TikTok on Sunday (May 8), a user by the name of Sister Ma was on a hiking trip with her family at Bukit Timah Hill when she encountered a large snake, which looks like a python, in a drain creeping... » READ MORE

4. 'He could go home and brag to his mother': Dennis Chew finds a classmate to teach him to use MacBook

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

In the latest episode of Just Swipe Lah, the 48-year-old told host Jernelle Oh that his classmates were "very willing" to teach him how to use a MacBook. He even introduced... » READ MORE

