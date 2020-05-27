Daily roundup: Freshly brewed Starbucks Caramel Macchiato at $1.50 a cup - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

2. Quan Yi Fong said daughter Eleanor threatened to cut ties if she doesn't stop cosmetic surgery

Quan Yi Fong and daughter Eleanor Lee. Instagram/quanyifong

If not for daughter Eleanor Lee, it's possible that local TV host Quan Yi Fong might look a lot different now... » READ MORE

3. Man arrested after Bedok accident injures 5 others including 2-year-old girl

In a 43 second video uploaded to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page, a red car is seen hitting the drivers' side of a lorry. Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore roads accident.com

A 34-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving and suspected drug-related offences after an accident in Bedok North Road involving three cars and a lorry on Tuesday night (May 26)... » READ MORE

4. I try Tracy Lee's hack for egg tarts and it's so easy that even kids can make it

Instagram/tracyleemeileng, AsiaOne

Actress Tracy Lee shared how she made egg tarts using frozen prata as a quick and simple hack for the pastry on her Instagram stories... » READ MORE