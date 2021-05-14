Daily roundup: Gal Gadot's Twitter post on violence between Israel and Palestine starts social media war — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gal Gadot's Twitter post on violence between Israel and Palestine starts social media war

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who was born in Israel, unwittingly ignited a firestorm on Twitter with a post on Wednesday... » READ MORE

2. Hawker centre diners must return trays and clear table litter from June 1: NEA

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

It will be mandatory for diners to return their trays and clear their table litter from June 1... » READ MORE

3. Drunk man arrested after trying to kick TransCom police officers at Boon Keng MRT station

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Max Mumba

It was just after 10am, but a man was intoxicated to the point where he confronted MRT staff... » READ MORE

4. This made my day: Chinese granny surprises Malay neighbours with thoughtful Hari Raya gifts

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/chefbob.sg

Nenek Cina — or 'Chinese grandma' in Malay — is back with another round of gifts, winning over more netizens... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com