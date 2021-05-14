This made my day: Chinese granny surprises Malay neighbours with thoughtful Hari Raya gifts

Nenek Cina – or ‘Chinese grandma’ in Malay – is back with another round of gifts, winning over more netizens with her gift exchange relationship with six-year-old neighbour Umar Shahrizal.

From the posts on social media, it seems that Umar and Nenek Cina go way back, with gift exchanges being quite a common theme in their adorable friendship.

Whether its Hari Raya Aidilfitri during the circuit breaker of 2020 or Chinese New Year in February, both of them make an effort to prepare gifts for each other’s festive occasion.

Early this week, with Hari Raya Aidilfitri close, the boy's father, Shahrizal Salleh, 40 — better known as Chef Bob, a local celebrity chef and TV personality – was prepared to receive gifts from Nenek Cina.

However, from Chef Bob’s recent TikTok post on Wednesday (May 12) with almost 80,000 views and 8000 likes, it seems like Nenek Cina might have outdone herself.

“We underestimated Nenek Cina! Three days before Hari Raya and she gave me this.

"After I uploaded last year’s video, she came to me with this. I think she got TikTok ah this Nenek Cina!” a clearly surprised Chef Bob said to his followers as he pointed towards a paper bag filled with gifts.

Still in a state of shock, Chef Bob continued the unboxing video describing how annoyed he was with himself that he did not see this coming.

In the paper bag, Nenek Cina gift-wrapped a couple of cute trinkets for Chef Bob and his family.

Among the gifts were a plastic vase and flower set, a golden cat ornament, and an ang bao for good measure. Umar was reassured by his dad that the ang bao would be his.

The TikTok video ends with Chef Bob asking his followers for gift ideas for Nenek Cina.

From the creativity in the replies, it’s clear just how invested netizens are in this heartwarming relationship between neighbours.

Screengrab from TikTok/chefbob.sg

Not to be deterred, Chef Bob went big with his response. Having scoured through the comments section of his TikTok post, Chef Bob decided on food as a central theme for Nenek Cina's gifts.

From the look of things, Nenek Cina and her family will be feasting for quite some time!

Chef Bob prepared what looked like a buffet spread for Nenek Cina and her family – with satay, chicken tandoori, mutton rogan josh, chicken kalio, and biryani rice on the menu.

Believe it or not, that was only surprise number one. Nenek Cina was still going to receive cooking paste, a mint plant, some cookies, and a cooking wok.

As expected, she was shocked upon receiving Chef Bob and his family at her door with all their gifts.

Umar had the mint plant on hand and passed it to Nenek Cina as she wished him “Selamat Hari Raya”.

As the gifts continued to flow into Nenek Cina’s hands, even she was startled at the sheer amount of food and gifts prepared by Chef Bob and his family.

“That day give already!” Nenek Cina just about managed to muster, in Malay.

“Nevermind, today I give again!” replied Chef Bob before switching to Mandarin for his customary “I love you” to Nenek Cina.

amierul@asiaone.com