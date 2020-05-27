This made my day: Video of neighbour gifting family during Hari Raya makes netizens go aww

While the circuit breaker has brought to light some horror stories about neighbours from hell, Singaporeans have also been sharing heart-warming stories of neighbourliness.

Despite being stuck at home, a Malay man's neighbour sent his family gifts to celebrate Hari Raya this year. It is something that she has done every year without fail, he said.

In a video uploaded to Facebook on May 25, Chef Bob shared an adorable exchange with his elderly Chinese neighbour, who handed him a Fred Berry bag (actually filled with chocolates), and wished him well for the holidays.

Without Fail!!! On the dot!!! Every year since I moved in she will do this!!! What in the world??!!! • This is the... Posted by Chef Bob on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Since house visits are not allowed during this period, he apologised for not being able to invite her in for a drink but continued to shout "I love you" repeatedly in Mandarin as she returned home.

"This is the same auntie that asked for MY permission to put altar in front of HER HOUSE every hungry ghost month [sic]," Bob wrote in his post. "She had taught me the full meaning of humility not by words but by her actions."

And the kind gesture doesn't go one-way. In a comment, the neighbour's grandson thanked the chef for sharing delicious dishes with their family whenever he "cooks up something special."

The short but sweet exchange won the hearts of the internet, prompting others to share their own stories.

One Facebook user recounted how her Malay neighbour had watched her grow up, and that they had a tradition of exchanging gifts with each other for the past 30 years.

PHOTO: ]Facebook/Chef Bob

Another shared how he kept in contact with his wonderful neighbours — an Indian family — even after they moved out. Little did he expect that they would invite him over to their new place to catch up and take him on a tour of the unit next door. He bought the house and they became neighbours once more.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Chef Bob

Perhaps the most heartening of all accounts is a video clip of a netizen's Chinese neighbour quietly leaving a bag of gifts outside their door.

"They are neighbours of few words. We hardly interact," the user explained, but it didn't stop their neighbours from leaving a gift for them this Hari Raya, just like how they've done over the years.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Chef Bob

ALSO READ: Kiss92 DJ Jillian Lim: Love is all around us, even as the pandemic rages on

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

rainercheung@asiaone.com