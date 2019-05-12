Daily roundup: Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price

Each semi-detached house has three storeys, with an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking spaces. There are a total of five en suite bedrooms with private lift access to every level... » READ MORE

2. SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant

Passengers sleeping at Changi Airport after SQ406 from Singapore to Delhi was delayed. Photo: Facebook/Deep Roy, Singapore Airlines

Facebook user Deep Roy took to Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Facebook page to post a lengthy rant on Dec 1 after his flight to New Delhi was delayed for 17 hours... » READ MORE

3. Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah

Photo: Facebook/Sabah吹水站, Video screengrab

Two little girls tottered about hand in hand as their mum walked behind them and recorded the adorable scene on her mobile phone... » READ MORE

4. Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

Kim Huang (left) with Godfrey Gao two days before his death Photo: Instagram/kimstarworld

"You said it was a physically challenging programme and you were worried you could not complete it. I gave you a pat on the shoulder and told you not to worry because these tests mean nothing to you... » READ MORE