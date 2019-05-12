Daily roundup: Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price - and other top stories today

Each semi-detached house at Eleven@Holland has three-storeys, with an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking spaces.
PHOTO: Straits Times File
1. ​Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price

Each semi-detached house has three storeys, with an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking spaces. There are a total of five en suite bedrooms with private lift access to every level... » READ MORE

2. SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant

Passengers sleeping at Changi Airport after SQ406 from Singapore to Delhi was delayed. Photo: Facebook/Deep Roy, Singapore Airlines

Facebook user Deep Roy took to Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Facebook page to post a lengthy rant on Dec 1 after his flight to New Delhi was delayed for 17 hours... » READ MORE

3. Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah

Photo: Facebook/Sabah吹水站, Video screengrab

Two little girls tottered about hand in hand as their mum walked behind them and recorded the adorable scene on her mobile phone... » READ MORE

4. Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

Kim Huang (left) with Godfrey Gao two days before his death Photo: Instagram/kimstarworld

"You said it was a physically challenging programme and you were worried you could not complete it. I gave you a pat on the shoulder and told you not to worry because these tests mean nothing to you... » READ MORE

TRENDING

Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
'Sugar dating' website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

