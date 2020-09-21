Daily roundup: Here are 5 alternative steps to take if you don't get the BTO of your choice - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couldn't get your BTO flat of choice? Here are 5 alternative steps to take

We’ve compiled some alternatives to consider, if you can’t get your desired BTO flat. It may involve a bit of compromise – but maybe you can get the location you want, or avoid having to wait even longer... » READ MORE

2. Leaked sex video: Netizens claim woman looks like busty Taiwanese TV host Xiong Xiong; agency responds

PHOTO: Instagram/ beargenie

On Friday night (Sept 18), a three-minute sex clip was leaked onto the internet, and netizens claim the woman in the video looks like 34-year-old star Belle Chuo. The Taiwanese TV host goes by her stage name Xiong Xiong (Bear) and is famed for her generous bosom.... » READ MORE

3. He visits cemeteries in his spare time and takes others on night tours among the dead

PHOTO: AsiaOne

His association with cemeteries started when he was 13 and he would head there with his friends. "We walked all the way from Jalan Bahar [to the Choa Chu Kang cemetery] as we were young and had no money to take a taxi.... » READ MORE

4. Jacky Wu says Alien Huang 'didn't suffer too much' before death, Andie Chen and Lee Teng pay their respects at funeral

PHOTO: Screengrab

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu has revealed that Alien Huang "didn't suffer too much" before his death.... » READ MORE

