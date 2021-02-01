Daily roundup: Hong Kong primary school teacher driven to suicide by actions of principal, coroner rules — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong primary school teacher driven to suicide by actions of principal, coroner rules

Lam Lai-tong fell to her death from a building at TWGHs Leo Tung-Hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai in 2019, after repeated run-ins with then headmistress Law Yuen-yee... » READ MORE

2. If Singapore hawkers are Unesco heritage, why not India's desi street food?

After a two-year campaign, the UN's cultural agency Unesco had finally added the world famous open air food courts to its List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, thereby confirming what most foodies already knew instinctively to be true... » READ MORE

3. Accident on CTE leads to another accident

Footage of the crash shows a red car travelling at high speed and slamming into the back of another, causing the latter to turn turtle. PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Two men in their 20s were arrested for suspected drink driving in separate but related accidents along the Central Expressway (CTE)... » READ MORE

4. Stefanie Sun releases self-written and self-produced single, her first in 19 years

Stefanie Sun's new surprise single, What Remains, was written during the pandemic and features her reflections on isolation. PHOTO: Make Music

Seems like Stefanie Sun had spent her time in isolation very productively. In the wee hours of Friday, the Singaporean singer, 42, released a surprise single... » READ MORE

