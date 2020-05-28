Daily roundup: How influencer Christabel Chua bounced back from the lowest point in life - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How influencer Christabel Chua bounced back from the lowest point in her life

I never thought that I would become a victim of the Internet - a platform that launched my full-time job as an influencer...

2. Transcript: A weird confrontation between a resident and a stranger who peed outside his flat

On Monday (May 25), a man posted on the SG Covidiots Facebook page that he saw a stranger loitering outside his HDB flat early in the morning...

3. Phase 1 of post-Covid-19 circuit breaker: A guide to what you can do from June 2

While more businesses and activities will be progressively allowed, some restrictions will continue to be in place during Phase 1...

4. Why I'll miss the circuit breaker when it ends and how this CB has changed our lives - for the better

It has given me the opportunity to explore areas of my life that I never knew I'd take joy in if not for this CB...