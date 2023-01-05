Daily roundup: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 1) - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 1)

How about letting your Chinese zodiac sign do the work for you by dressing in your lucky colours for the year...» READ MORE

2. 'He was crying non-stop': Mum demands compensation from enrichment centre after son returns home with broken teeth

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

This accident reportedly cost Wu $1,000 in medical fees and her son will also have to avoid certain foods...» READ MORE

3. Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo dies aged 67

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Mr Sim founded the home-grown business in 1981, and had led the company since its inception....» READ MORE

4. Taiwan man stuns girlfriend by popping the question: Will you pay for $6,600 engagement ring with me?

PHOTO: Pexels

"Marriage is between two of us, shouldn't we share the costs?"...» READ MORE