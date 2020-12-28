Daily roundup: I had to help, says nurse who attended to Clarke Quay brawl victim — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I had to help, says nurse who attended to Clarke Quay brawl victim

When she heard a scream and saw blood on the walkway as they were leaving The Central @ Clarke Quay on Dec 19, Ms Nurlydia Abdul Razak had only one thought... » READ MORE

2. Mediacorp drops Sonia Chew as countdown show host amid Covid-19 probe

PHOTO: Instagram/Soniachew

Mediacorp radio DJ Sonia Chew has been pulled from hosting its annual countdown show in the wake of investigations against her... » READ MORE

3. Teen crashes through walkway shelter after falling from Tampines block

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Residents along Tampines Street 12 heard an argument go on for five minutes before they saw a teen crashing through a walkway shelter... » READ MORE

4. Parents lambasted online for looking on as daughter dashes across Seah Street twice

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A moment's distraction nearly cost a couple their child on Christmas Day. In dashcam footage of a vehicle turning into Seah Street that afternoon, a little girl was seen dashing across the road... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com