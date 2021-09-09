Daily roundup: If touching vegetables could have led to Covid-19 spread, should we wear gloves when grocery shopping? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. If touching vegetables could have led to Covid-19 spread, should we wear gloves when grocery shopping?

A study conducted by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases found that people who contracted Covid-19 at the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre in June typically touched fruit and vegetables with their bare hands. The cluster had a total of 94 cases and... » READ MORE

2. 'Talk to rich people nicely, you're a poor girl': 2 women fined for insulting auxiliary police officer

Chee Kam Fah (left) and Koh Lee Yen pleaded guilty each to one count of using insulting words against a public service worker.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

These words came from two women after an auxiliary police officer approached them for... » READ MORE

3. Goodbye Singapore, guten tag Deutschland: TikToker shares what it's like flying in Covid-19 times

PHOTO: TikTok/susufifisg

There are a ton of things you might expect people to ask, but there was one oddly specific question that generated plenty of interest among her followers. Somehow, people wanted to find out... » READ MORE

4. Best lobang for entertainment streaming platforms: Disney+, HBO GO, Netflix all have!

PHOTO: StarHub

Since many of us are such entertainment junkies, we typically subscribe to more than one streaming platform. Luckily for you, we have a couple of awesome lobangs for you to... » READ MORE

