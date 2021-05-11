Daily roundup: Indian doctors warn against cow dung as Covid-19 cure — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Indian doctors warn against cow dung as Covid-19 cure
Some believers have been going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine in the hope that it will boost their immunity... » READ MORE
2. PM Lee, ministers denounce alleged racist attack against woman in Choa Chu Kang
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "There is no place for such behaviour here. We must stand united against racism."... » READ MORE
3. So this is what Song Joong-ki does with Vincenzo's Geumga Plaza gold
An Instagram post uploaded by Joong-ki's brother, Seung-ki, this morning shows the actor's nephews each holding a gleaming bar of 'gold'.... » READ MORE
4. I tried learning my grandma's well-loved ngoh hiang recipe — and it was easier than I thought
My grandma, being 88 this year, is no longer in tip-top condition to cook up a storm weekly. In order to learn her well-loved ngoh hiang and to spend more time with my grandma... » READ MORE
