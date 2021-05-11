Daily roundup: Indian doctors warn against cow dung as Covid-19 cure — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indian doctors warn against cow dung as Covid-19 cure

Some believers have been going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine in the hope that it will boost their immunity... » READ MORE

2. PM Lee, ministers denounce alleged racist attack against woman in Choa Chu Kang

Mrs Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk walking on her usual route from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to Choa Chu Kang Stadium when she was assaulted by a man on May 7, 2021. PHOTO: Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "There is no place for such behaviour here. We must stand united against racism."... » READ MORE

3. So this is what Song Joong-ki does with Vincenzo's Geumga Plaza gold

PHOTO: Netflix and Instagram/vipsong

An Instagram post uploaded by Joong-ki's brother, Seung-ki, this morning shows the actor's nephews each holding a gleaming bar of 'gold'.... » READ MORE

4. I tried learning my grandma's well-loved ngoh hiang recipe — and it was easier than I thought

Grandma, master of ngoh hiang, imparting her skills to the noob me. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

My grandma, being 88 this year, is no longer in tip-top condition to cook up a storm weekly. In order to learn her well-loved ngoh hiang and to spend more time with my grandma... » READ MORE

