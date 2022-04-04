Daily roundup: Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday (April 4) to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison... » READ MORE

2. Is it awkward? Wang Yuqing and ex-girlfriend Chen Xiuhuan play married couple in new drama

PHOTO: Instagram/Chen Xiuhuan

Some of us cannot even imagine being friends with exes but local actor Wang Yuqing is acting opposite his... » READ MORE

3. Don't even think of pumping Ron95 in JB, the authorities are now watching closely

A Singapore-registered Toyota sedan hoisted up at a Malaysian petrol station.

PHOTO: Facebook/Quck Wee Chye

After land borders reopened last Friday (April 1), some Singaporean drivers seem to have forgotten that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to be fuelled with Ron95 petrol... » READ MORE

4. Too close? Man gets bitten while taking video of otters in Kallang

A man was bitten by one of the otters from this group in Kallang this morning.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Despite previous reports of otter attacks and warnings from government agencies not to approach wild animals including otters, it seems that some members of the public simply can't resist getting up close and personal to these animals... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com