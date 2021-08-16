Daily roundup: Jade Rasif wears cheeky Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirt — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Flex your vax: Jade Rasif wears cheeky Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirt
Just to be clear, a T-shirt like this will not be able to get you through the vaccination status checks at restaurants... » READ MORE
2. Singapore's first Giant Panda cub: Jia Jia and Kai Kai finally have a child of their own after years of mating
Wildlife Reserves Singapore called the birth "a joyful boost to the ongoing National Day celebrations this year"... » READ MORE
3. Best Nonya kueh in Singapore: Where to get layers of pure Peranakan goodness
With diverse flavours in all shapes and sizes, it’s no wonder that Peranakan patisseries remain one of Singapore’s staple snacks for generations to come... » READ MORE
4. Malaysia PM's cabinet resigns: Science minister
It was not immediately clear who could form the next government... » READ MORE
