Daily roundup: Jade Rasif wears cheeky Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirt — and other top stories today

1. Flex your vax: Jade Rasif wears cheeky Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirt

Just to be clear, a T-shirt like this will not be able to get you through the vaccination status checks at restaurants... » READ MORE

2. Singapore's first Giant Panda cub: Jia Jia and Kai Kai finally have a child of their own after years of mating

Wildlife Reserves Singapore called the birth "a joyful boost to the ongoing National Day celebrations this year"... » READ MORE

3. Best Nonya kueh in Singapore: Where to get layers of pure Peranakan goodness

PHOTO: Instagram/thebelly_eats and Instagram/ollella_singapore

With diverse flavours in all shapes and sizes, it’s no wonder that Peranakan patisseries remain one of Singapore’s staple snacks for generations to come... » READ MORE

4. Malaysia PM's cabinet resigns: Science minister

PHOTO: Reuters

It was not immediately clear who could form the next government... » READ MORE

