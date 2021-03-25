Daily roundup: KFC cheese fries are back in stock after disappearing for over a week — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. KFC cheese fries are back in stock after disappearing for over a week

Last week, fans of the fast food chain were devastated to find out that some outlets across the island had halted the sale... » READ MORE

2. Dying wish: Woman dies of cancer, family to donate proceeds from sale of her $1m condo to charity

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

She may have passed on, but a woman in Singapore is leaving a legacy of love behind... » READ MORE

3. 15-year-old praised for bringing lost elderly man to destination, waiting with him, and sending him home

PHOTO: Stomp

A passer-by was moved to tears upon witnessing how a 15-year-old boy went the extra mile to help a wheelchair-bound elderly man...» READ MORE

4. Singapore mum's 2-year-old was held back from going into N1 and her ordeal is every parent's worst nightmare

PHOTO: Unsplash

As told to theAsianparent: "My husband and I moved to Singapore from South America in 2017, this month makes it exactly four years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com