Daily roundup: At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand at children's day care centre — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand at children's day care centre

Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday (Oct 6) in a mass shooting at a day-care centre by a former policeman... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't need any more publicity stunts': Ms Puiyi clarifies deleted steamy TikTok, shades Titus Low

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/ms_puiyi, tituslow

Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, has come out and fired a parting shot to 22-year-old Titus Low following their online drama.... » READ MORE

3. 'I found purpose in my strength training': Woman helps to carry unconscious passenger off train at Tiong Bahru

PHOTO: TikTok/Lowsimin

A woman heading to the gym found her training session starting earlier than usual — instead of lifting weights, she was carrying an unconscious person... » READ MORE

4. Wolfgang Puck whips up an order of carrot cake and yong tau foo at Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre

Wolfgang Puck tries his luck at making yong tao fu (left) and frying carrot cake (right). PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Veronicaphua

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. In the context of Singapore, that means heading down to a hawker centre for some local fare.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com