Daily roundup: Malaysian gamers modify GTA V to hold a virtual Malay wedding procession - and other top stories today

1. Malaysian gamers modify GTA V to hold a virtual Malay wedding procession

Malaysian fans of the open-world action game managed to inject elements and assets into the city of Los Santos to allow for a virtual Malay wedding procession to take place... » READ MORE

2. Circuit breaker eats: Meals you can order from the West

PHOTO: Bowl Chap

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider... » READ MORE

3. Some Robertson Quay restaurants barred from selling takeaway alcohol after photos of gatherings draw flak amid Covid-19 outbreak

PHOTO: Facebook/Lectress Pat, The Straits Times

The directive comes a day after a Facebook post showing several photos of people failing to stay at least 1m from one another in the waterfront neighbourhood went viral... » READ MORE

4. Winter Sonata actress Choi Ji-woo gives birth to a baby girl

PHOTO: Star Jiwoo

YG Entertainment said in a statement that the actress, who turns 45 in June, gave birth to her daughter at a hospital in Seoul... » READ MORE