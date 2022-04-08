Daily roundup: Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi poses in ao dai without pants, draws ire for disrespecting Vietnamese culture — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi poses in ao dai without pants, draws ire for disrespecting Vietnamese culture

Famed for her risque social media content, Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi who goes by the moniker MsPuiyi, often posts NSFW photos of herself posing in provocative, revealing clothes... » READ MORE

2. 'I felt like I was being prostituted': Singapore model accuses Russian artist of painting her nude and selling artwork

PHOTO: Twitter/dmeiyue, Screengrab/Pinterest

Singaporean artist and model Duan Mei Yue has taken to social media to call out Russian artist Angelina Poveteva for allegedly using her image as the basis for a nude painting without consent... » READ MORE

3. Man strips naked at Genting Highlands hotel lobby

PHOTO: China Press

While most would rest and relax during family vacations, one man didn't. He stripped naked right in front of his wife and two young children at a hotel lobby in Genting Highlands on Wednesday (April 6)... » READ MORE

4. Parts of ITE College Central roof collapse, 2 people taken to hospital

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fwappii, Screengrab/Instagram/_sweetcr3ature_

An Institute of Technical Education (ITE) spokesperson told AsiaOne that heavy rainfall caused a tear on the roof membrane on April 6 at 5.15pm... » READ MORE

