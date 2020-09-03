Daily roundup: Man arrested for allegedly stealing private bus - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man, 41, arrested for allegedly stealing a private bus

The police were alerted after the victim noticed his bus was missing from where it was parked in a carpark along Woodlands road... » READ MORE

2. Teo Eng Cheong, husband of Josephine Teo, resigns from Surbana Jurong

PHOTO: Surbana Jurong

Mr Teo, 54, a former top civil servant, joined Surbana Jurong in January 2016... » READ MORE

3. What happened to former pop star Stella Ng? Covid-19 brings her and son back to Singapore after 19 years

PHOTOS: Instagram/ stellangsiangyi, Internet

Stella is now back home in Singapore for the next few years... » READ MORE

4. Artbox night market in Thailand closes for good, Isetan too

PHOTO: Facebook/Artbox Thailand

Looks like Singaporeans will not get a chance to visit or revisit Artbox night market in Bangkok... » READ MORE