Daily roundup: Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat​​​​​​​ - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
The police said that the 82-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the flat... » READ MORE
2. McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
While Singapore is enjoying its Bandung Soft Serve and McSpicy Deluxe, McDonald's China has rolled out Coca-Cola Chicken Wings... » READ MORE
3. Five Guys burger chain is finally coming to Singapore and it's landing at Plaza Singapura
The fast food outlet will take over the ground level of the mall near the main atrium, which will have both indoor and outdoor seating options... » READ MORE
Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing is said to be selling her engagement gifts online... » READ MORE