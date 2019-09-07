Daily roundup: Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat​​​​​​​ - and other top stories today

Police officers found the body of the dead man's mother in their 11th-floor unit at Block 637 Veerasamy Road.

1. ​Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat

The police said that the 82-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the flat... » READ MORE

2. McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?

PHOTO: Weibo

While Singapore is enjoying its Bandung Soft Serve and McSpicy Deluxe, McDonald's China has rolled out Coca-Cola Chicken Wings... » READ MORE

3. Five Guys burger chain is finally coming to Singapore and it's landing at Plaza Singapura

PHOTO: Five Guys

The fast food outlet will take over the ground level of the mall near the main atrium, which will have both indoor and outdoor seating options... » READ MORE

4. Is Fan Bingbing broke?

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing is said to be selling her engagement gifts online... » READ MORE