Daily roundup: Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat​​​​​​​ - and other top stories today

Police officers found the body of the dead man's mother in their 11th-floor unit at Block 637 Veerasamy Road.
PHOTO: Google Maps screengrab
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat

The police said that the 82-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the flat... » READ MORE

2. McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?

PHOTO: Weibo

While Singapore is enjoying its Bandung Soft Serve and McSpicy Deluxe, McDonald's China has rolled out Coca-Cola Chicken Wings... » READ MORE

3. Five Guys burger chain is finally coming to Singapore and it's landing at Plaza Singapura

PHOTO: Five Guys

The fast food outlet will take over the ground level of the mall near the main atrium, which will have both indoor and outdoor seating options... » READ MORE

4. Is Fan Bingbing broke?

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing is said to be selling her engagement gifts online... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Rebecca Lim hasn&#039;t seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Rebecca Lim hasn't seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread

SERVICES