Daily roundup: Meet crazy rich Singaporean Kane Lim, star of Netflix's Bling Empire - and other top stories today

1. Crazy rich Singaporean: Things to know about Kane Lim, star of Netflix's Bling Empire

Here are five things to know about about the glamorous shopaholic...» READ MORE

2. Chinese New Year ang bao rates 2021: How much should you put in the red packets?

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Let’s take a look at the common ang bao do’s and don’ts before we tell you what’s the “better” ang bao rate to give...» READ MORE

3. Free reusable masks and hand sanitiser distribution for Singapore residents to take place from March

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The #BYOBclean initiative requires Singapore residents to bring their own bottle to designated points to collect the sanitiser...» READ MORE

4. Get 'No Boyfriend/Girlfriend' and 'Not Married' face masks to fend off kaypoh relatives and their questions this CNY

PHOTO: When I was Four

If you are dreading being grilled by kaypoh relatives about your relationship status — you have the answer for them on your mask before the question comes...» READ MORE