Daily roundup: Moderna Covid-19 jabs now available at 11 vaccination centres with no booking required - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No booking required: You can get Moderna Covid-19 jabs at 11 vaccination centres

This extends walk-in vaccinations to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 18 years old and above, in addition to... » READ MORE

2. Singapore researchers find drug cocktail effective against Covid-19 Delta variant

Professor Dean Ho led the team that worked on the IDentif.AI platform to combat infectious diseases, such as the Covid-19 virus. PHOTO: NUS

Dr Louis Chai, a senior consultant at the NUH Division of Infectious Diseases, noted that some drugs could reduce the Sars-CoV-2 viral load in patients, but they may not... » READ MORE

3. Woman suffers 7cm gash on foot after brush with electric bicycle on pavement

PHOTO: Screengrab from zaobao.sg

The woman, a 36-year-old accountant, had gone out of the estate along with a neighbour to collect her delivery parcels. As she was waiting for her parcels to be unloaded from the lorry which had parked on the side of the road, the woman described her foot feeling... » READ MORE

4. 'I took it out on myself': Actress Julie Tan shares her mental health journey as a young star

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In February, Julie, now 28, opened up about her mental health struggle in a 45-second clip on TikTok, sharing her history of self-harm and... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com