Daily roundup: Money-saving tips from a super frugal influencer who owns two properties in China - and other top stories today

1. Money-saving tips from a super frugal influencer who owns two properties in China

For Wang Shenai, her frugality strays into stingy, but it has come with a concrete reward: She is 32 years old and owns two flats in the relatively wealthy... » READ MORE

2. Spooky Sembawang: Do you dare to walk through this HDB corridor?

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Spooky movie characters and 'bloodied knives' hanging by the corridor may not be to everyone's liking but that's what some residents at... » READ MORE

3. From Singapore to US: Chen Xiuhuan and other celebs that caught Squid Game fever this Halloween

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan (left) and Taiwanese host Dee Hsu (right) showing off their Squid Game Halloween costumes. PHOTO: chenxiuhuan/Instagram, elephantdee/Instagram

Squid Game cast member Lee Yoo-mi even joined in on the fun and also dressed as... » READ MORE

4. 'The memories are forever': Tiong Bahru provision store established in 1938 bids customers goodbye, but you can still visit it virtually

PHOTO: Instagram/pinpinpiaukay

Unfortunately, those who frequent the shop will soon have to bid it goodbye as the owners have recently revealed that their last day of operations will be on... » READ MORE

