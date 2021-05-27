Daily roundup: Most Filipinos don't want a coronavirus vaccine. Especially not a Chinese one - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Most Filipinos don't want a coronavirus vaccine. Especially not a Chinese one

Vaccination centres offering shots made by the Chinese company Sinovac have reported few takers and people not showing up for appointments... » READ MORE

2. Popular Singapore TikToker Aloysius Ng accused of sending girl, 17, unsolicited photos of his privates

PHOTO: Instagram/complaint.sg

His image has now taken a dent, with some netizens calling him "Dee Kosh 2.0"... » READ MORE

3. I let Netflix fully decide what I watch for 5 days and I discover some gems to get through Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter/Netflix

It aims to combat an issue many Netflix users are currently struggling with — scrolling without actually watching anything... » READ MORE

4. From grounded flights to fitness studio closures: Stewardess turned F45 instructor isn't letting the pandemic get her down

PHOTO: Zoey Zuo

One of her biggest challenges was speaking up and leading classes with about 16 to 18 students... » READ MORE