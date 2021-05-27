Daily roundup: Most Filipinos don't want a coronavirus vaccine. Especially not a Chinese one - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Most Filipinos don't want a coronavirus vaccine. Especially not a Chinese one
Vaccination centres offering shots made by the Chinese company Sinovac have reported few takers and people not showing up for appointments... » READ MORE
2. Popular Singapore TikToker Aloysius Ng accused of sending girl, 17, unsolicited photos of his privates
His image has now taken a dent, with some netizens calling him "Dee Kosh 2.0"... » READ MORE
3. I let Netflix fully decide what I watch for 5 days and I discover some gems to get through Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)
It aims to combat an issue many Netflix users are currently struggling with — scrolling without actually watching anything... » READ MORE
4. From grounded flights to fitness studio closures: Stewardess turned F45 instructor isn't letting the pandemic get her down
One of her biggest challenges was speaking up and leading classes with about 16 to 18 students... » READ MORE